Home video Issue of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Saroop – Who Are The Real Culprits?
Issue of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s Saroop – Who Are The Real Culprits?

September 14, 2020

The Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee is trying to underplay the issue of missing Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib Ji. It is trying to project an issue related to beadbi of Guru Sahib as an issue of corruption. SGPC is consistently changing its stances and statements, which points that it is trying to hide real culprits in this case. The most important question that “Where are the missing Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib” still remains unanswered.

This video attempts to identify and highlight vital aspects related to this issue and attempts to point that who are real culprits?

