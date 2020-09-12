ALSO WATCH
Home video How Gurbani Strengthened Me in Prison Cells: Exclusive Talk with Bhai Lal Singh Akalgarh
video

How Gurbani Strengthened Me in Prison Cells: Exclusive Talk with Bhai Lal Singh Akalgarh

September 12, 2020

Sikh Political Prisoner Bhai Lal Singh Akalgarh spent 28 years behind the bars in India. Arrested in 1992, Bhai Lal Singh was sentenced to imprisonment for life by a TADA Court in 1997. In India persons sentenced to imprisonment for life are released after spending 10 to 14 years in jail but Bhai Lal Singh was made to spend 28 years behind the bars. He was permanently released from jail in August 2020.

Sikh Siyasat talked to Bhai Lal Singh after his release. In this part of interview Bhai Lal Singh talks about his jail period and tells that how Gurbani gave him strength in dark cells of prison. Full video of this interview will be released in coming days.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Story of Hindu Journalist who went to Sant...

August 11, 2020

A Lecture By Bhai Ajmer Singh On Shaheed...

April 3, 2017

Politics of Opposition to Memorial for Saka Darbar...

June 15, 2012

On SYL Canal and Punjab law to de-notify...

March 18, 2016

Analysis of Aam Aadmi Party’s Crisis: An Unconventional...

May 24, 2017

Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Ideology and Identity: Talk...

December 19, 2010

CBI Ducks Punjab Assembly & State Govt :...

July 24, 2020

Minorities and Struggling Nations of Indian Peninsula Must...

August 20, 2017

How to use Social Media? #GallPateDi #ਗੱਲਪਤੇਦੀ

August 28, 2020

Rajwinder Singh tells the story of Komagata Maur...

October 10, 2016