Where Are Missing Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib: Analysing SGPC’s Reactions, Response & Actions

A report by a probe panel constituted by Giani Harpreet Singh, acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, has found that 328 Saroops of #GuruGranthSahib are missing as per the records of the #ShiromaniGurdwaraPrabhandakCommittee. Besides this, the probe panel found that SGPC prepared 61 and 125 Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib without making entires in its records. It is not know that where are all these Saroops now.

On August 27, 2020 the executive committee of SGPC convened an emergency meeting and announced to act against around a dozen of its former and present employees and officials.

In this video #SikhSiyasat editor Parmjeet Singh analyses SGPC’s conduct in relation to ‘missing saroops of Guru Granth Sahib’, and re-raises the basic questions that “where are Saroops of Guru Granth Shaib’ and why the report of the probe committee is not being made public?