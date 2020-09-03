Khalsa Jee Ke Bol Baaley : Guru Khalsa Panth – Dr. Gurpreet Singh During Discussion by Samvad

On 6 June 2020, Samvad released a draft to trigger debate on determining the future course of Sikh struggle as per the Panthic tradition and principles. In order to explain this document and facilitate debate on it, Samvad is holding a series of of discussions. As a part of this series, third discussion was held on “Khalsa Jee Ke Bol Baaley” on August 30, 2020. Youth scholar Dr. Gurpreet Singh and Prabhjot Singh shared their views during this discussion and also addressed to questions raised by online audience. This is video recording of views shared by Dr. Gurpreet Singh on “Guru Khalsa Panth”.