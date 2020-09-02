Why Akal Takht Sahib Acting Jathedar Suddenly Announced to Honour 11 Sikh Personalities

In last week of August 2020, a news broke out in media that 11 Sikh personalities will be honoured by Akal Takht Sahib with various awards. The decision was taken during August 24 meeting of five Singh Sahibs under the leadership of Giani Harpreet Singh, SGPC appointed acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, but was not disclosed in press release issued that day. A discussion has begun in the Sikh circles by this sudden announcement. In this video Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh analysis various aspects of this move.