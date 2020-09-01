Guru Khalsa Panth’s Claim of Patshahi (Sovereignty) and Western Secular Philosophy

On 6 June 2020, Samvad released a draft to trigger debate on determining the future course of Sikh struggle as per the Panthic tradition and principles. In order to explain this document and facilitate debate on it, Samvad is holding a series of of discussions.

As a part of this series, second discussion was held on “Western Secular Philosophy” on August 16.

Prof. Kanwaljit Singh (Principal Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib) and youth scholar Prabhjot Singh shared their views during this discussion and also addressed to questions raised by online audience. This is video recording of views shared by Prabhjot Singh.