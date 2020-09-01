ALSO WATCH
Home video Guru Khalsa Panth’s Claim of Patshahi (Sovereignty) and Western Secular Philosophy
video

Guru Khalsa Panth’s Claim of Patshahi (Sovereignty) and Western Secular Philosophy

September 1, 2020

On 6 June 2020, Samvad released a draft to trigger debate on determining the future course of Sikh struggle as per the Panthic tradition and principles. In order to explain this document and facilitate debate on it, Samvad is holding a series of of discussions.

As a part of this series, second discussion was held on “Western Secular Philosophy” on August 16.

Prof. Kanwaljit Singh (Principal Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib) and youth scholar Prabhjot Singh shared their views during this discussion and also addressed to questions raised by online audience. This is video recording of views shared by Prabhjot Singh.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Story of Hindu Journalist who went to Sant...

August 11, 2020

On SYL Canal and Punjab law to de-notify...

March 18, 2016

Dr. Sewak Singh’s Speech Remembering Bhai Surinderpal Singh,...

August 19, 2017

New Punjabi Short Film ‘Bhagat Singh’ Released By...

May 26, 2017

Book Launch At Kartar Singh Saraba’s Ancestral Village...

April 1, 2017

Politics of Opposition to Memorial for Saka Darbar...

June 15, 2012

Indian Media and Sikhs – How media poisoned...

July 5, 2013

Human Rights Body Releases Report on Torture of...

August 27, 2016

Spirituality and Social Justice – Speech of Bhai...

July 19, 2019

Shaheed Bhagat Singh – Ideology and Identity: Talk...

December 19, 2010