How to use Social Media? #GallPateDi #ਗੱਲਪਤੇਦੀ

August 28, 2020

These days social media has become an important part of our lives. but the flow of information is so that it drags us without leaving much space for considered thinking before engaging in commenting or other activity. Such a hasty engagement often complicate the matters further instead of resolving them. This video attempts to shed light on different layers of any issue and explains that different kind of people have different roles while addressing those issues. In virtual space, general tendency is that everyone tries to be allrounder while leads to cause more problems than finding the solution. This video explains that could be done to fix this deviatory and problematic practise.

