Pilibhit – A Story of 25 Years of Struggle Against State Terror

It was very difficult time of family members of 11 Sikhs killed in cold blood at Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh) by Indian state’s police on 12 July 1992. These Sikhs were on Yatra of Sikh Gurdwara Sahibs in India. They were returning from Hazur Sahib when they were intercepted by a police party near Pilibhit. The police separated men women, elderly and the children. Bapu Jeet Singh’s son Harminder Singh was also killed in this fake encounter. Bapu Jeet Singh and his family, along with families of other Sikhs killed in this fake encounter pursued a legal battle for two and a half decades. In 2016, about twenty five years after the incident 47 police personnel were convicted in this case. The period of mid-1980s to mid-1990s was marred by blatant human rights abuses and killings of Sikhs in fake encounters. The Pilibhit fake encounter case was one of the rarest cases that stood on trial for over two decades till final hearing, conviction and sentencing of the culprits. This short documentary tells the story of struggle of victim families against tyranny for 25 years.