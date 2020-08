On 6 June 1984, the day when Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale attainted martyrdom, a Hindu journalist named Sanjay Suri went to Sant Bhindranwale’s home in village Rode in Moga district of Punjab. After more than three decades he has narrated his experience of that day.

The excerpts from Sanjay Suri’s book 1984 are read by Prabhjot Singh. The excerpts in this audio articles are preceded by brief introduction by Sikh Siyasat.