Misuse of UAPA & Tactics of NIA under Question After Witness Interrogated by NIA Dies Mysteriously

Misuse of UAPA and tactics of NIA are under question after witness interrogated by NIA dies mysteriously. A case registered by the Punjab police in 2018 at Sultanwind (Amritsar) police station was suddenly transferred to NIA. NIA called a Sikh youth named Lovepreet Singh for questioning as a witness. After meeting NIA officials on 13 July 2020, Lovepreet Singh died under mysterious circumstances on the same day. It is being said that Lovepreet Singh has committed suicide.

It is notable that Lovepreet Singh is not first person who was witness in a case being investigated by NIA and committed suicide. Earlier a Khanna resident had committed suicide by jumping into Sirhind Canal on January 23, 2018.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur on this issue. This is full recoding of the talk.