ALSO WATCH
Home video Misuse of UAPA & Tactics of NIA under Question After Witness Interrogated by NIA Dies Mysteriously
video

Misuse of UAPA & Tactics of NIA under Question After Witness Interrogated by NIA Dies Mysteriously

July 29, 2020

Misuse of UAPA and tactics of NIA are under question after witness interrogated by NIA dies mysteriously. A case registered by the Punjab police in 2018 at Sultanwind (Amritsar) police station was suddenly transferred to NIA. NIA called a Sikh youth named Lovepreet Singh for questioning as a witness. After meeting NIA officials on 13 July 2020, Lovepreet Singh died under mysterious circumstances on the same day. It is being said that Lovepreet Singh has committed suicide.

It is notable that Lovepreet Singh is not first person who was witness in a case being investigated by NIA and committed suicide. Earlier a Khanna resident had committed suicide by jumping into Sirhind Canal on January 23, 2018.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur on this issue. This is full recoding of the talk.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Truth About Poem ਹਿੰਦ ਵਾਸੀਓ ਰੱਖਣਾ ਯਾਦ ਸਾਨੂੰ...

April 23, 2017

Sikh Historian Bhai Ajmer Singh shared his views...

October 10, 2016

Analysis Of Punjab Election 2017 Results, Interview With...

April 2, 2017

On SYL Canal and Punjab law to de-notify...

March 18, 2016

What Sikhs Need To Learn From Ghallughara 1984...

July 30, 2019

Badals’ Role in Closing Salabatpura Case Against Gurmeet...

July 29, 2020

1984 Sikh Genocide and Sikhs Living in Indian...

July 19, 2019

Saka Darbar Sahib (Operation Blue Star – June...

June 15, 2012

Bhai Ajmer Singh On Shaheed Kartar Singh Saraba...

April 3, 2017

Sikh Historian Bhai Ajmer Singh Sharing His Views...

April 1, 2017