Exclusive Talk with Social Activist Gangvir Singh Rathore About Punjab Mattewara Forest Issue

July 29, 2020

Punjab government is planning an industrial park near Mattewara forest in Ludhiana district of Punjab. Environment and social activists have raised alarm against this plan as Mattewara forest is the only large forest and largest adobe of wild life in the state of Punjab. Moreover the land on which Punjab government is planning to build industrial park falls in vicinity of Satluj river.

Sikh Siysat editor talked to Gangvir Singh Rathor who has been working at ground level on various issues including the Mattewara forest issue.

