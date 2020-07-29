ALSO WATCH
Home video Badals’ Role in Closing Salabatpura Case Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim & Congress Role in Not Reopening
video

Badals’ Role in Closing Salabatpura Case Against Gurmeet Ram Rahim & Congress Role in Not Reopening

July 29, 2020

Dera Sauda Sirsa came in clash with the Sikhs in 2007 when Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim attempted to personify himself as Tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and staged a darama of Amrit Sanskar. Personification of Sikh Guru or staging drama of Amrit Sanskar is strictly prohibited in the Sikh tradition.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was booked by Punjab police on the complaint of Rajinder Singh Sidhu in 2007. The case was ultimately got discharged from the court by the Punjab government led by Parkash Singh Badal in 2015 as the Punjab police had filed a closure report in this matter.

As it was the prosecution (state government and police), who got Gurmeet Ram Rahim discharged in this case, the state did not file an appeal. Similarly Rajinder Singh Sidhu, who was connected with SAD (Badal), did not take any legal court against lower court’s decision. Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and Baba Hardeep Singh Mehraj, who had joined the case in as co-complainants in 2011 challenged lower court’s verdict in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. That appeal is still pending for hearing.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur in detail about this case.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sikh Gurus & Nationalism: How Indian Nationalists Distorting...

June 12, 2017

1984 Sikh Genocide and Sikhs Living in Indian...

July 19, 2019

Sikh Historian Bhai Ajmer Singh shared his views...

October 10, 2016

Misuse of UAPA & Tactics of NIA under...

July 29, 2020

Genesis of the Gadhar Movement & Who were...

November 20, 2013

Panth-Punjab: Contemporary Situation and Solution (3) – Discussion...

April 28, 2017

Purnima Oraon (Jamia Millia Islamia) on Production of...

September 19, 2016

Speech of Gurpreet Singh Mandiani on Loot of...

July 14, 2017

Dr. Gurmukh Singh on Nationalism, Sikh Identity and...

September 17, 2016

Analysis of Aam Aadmi Party’s Crisis: An Unconventional...

May 24, 2017