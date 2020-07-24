CBI Ducks Punjab Assembly & State Govt : State of Affairs & the Position of States in Indian Union

ALSO WATCH
July 24, 2020

In 2015 the Punjab government had entrusted CBI with investigation of Beadbi cases. CBI failed to nail the culprits. As a result in 2019 the state assembly decided to withdraw investigation of these cases from the CBI and passed an unanimous resolution in this regard. Acting in accordance with the will of the State assembly, the Punjab government directed the CBI to hand back the investigation of these cases. The CBI did not only refuse to hand back the cases but also filed closure report in the trial court requesting the court to close these cases. All this happened when there are clear reports that a Punjab police team has cracked the case while investigating a related matter.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh briefs the details of this issue and analysis the “State of Affairs and the position of States in Indian Union.

