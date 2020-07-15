China-India Disengagement in Ladakh: What’s Its Impacts on Situation on Ground & Future of China-India Relations?

China and India were engaged in a standoff in Ladakh region at least since early days of May 2020. Clashes broke out between Chinese and Indian soldiers on May 5, May 9 and June 15. No casualties were reported on earlier two occasions but June 15 clash resulted in 20 casualties on Indian side. Media reports say that there were casualties on Chinese side also but Chinese media and Chinese government did not disclose any details.

Two sides were engaged in high level military and diplomatic talks and after July 5 call between China’s State Councillor Wang Yi and India’s NSA Ajit Doval, both sides announced to initiate the process of deescalation and disengagement.

In continuation of Sikh Siyasat’s talks to get information and analyse the developments about Ladakh standoff, Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh talked to political analyst Ajaypal Singh Brar. This talk was recorded on 10 July 2020.

In this talk Ajaypal Singh analysis the latest developments and shares his opinion that what does this disengagement and deescalation means on ground in Galwan (Ladakh) and what does it mean for the future course of China-India relations?