Latest List of UAPA Cases in Punjab Released; Read and Download Full List Now

Chandigarh (Sikh Siyasat Bureau): An updated tentative list released by Sikh lawyer Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur has revealed that the Congress party led Punjab government is faster than previous SAD-BJP government in at least one perspective- registering cases under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). UAPA is considered present day notorious law and a new avatar of draconian TADA and POTA.

The list released by Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur contains details of total 94 cases registered under the UAPA in Punjab. In these 94 cases a total of 370 persons have been booked under UAPA.

The list reveals that 47 of these cases have been acquitted so far and the number of pending cases is also 47.

During 2009-2016, when there was SAD (B)-BJP government in Punjab, 47 cases were registered under the UAPA. Out of these 47 cases, 41 cases have been discharged or acquitted and 6 cases are still pending before trial or appellate courts.

Number of cases registered from 2017 to till date is also 47. Out of these 47 cases, 6 cases have been discharged or acquitted and trial or appeal is pending in 41 cases.

The data contained in the list show that Amarinder Singh led Congress government is faster in using UAPA. During 3 years rule (2017-2020) the Congress party has registered 47 cases which is equivalent to number of cases registered by SAD(B)-BJP government in 7 years rule (2009-2016).

You can find a single pattern behind all UAPA cases. Police uses same story to implicate arrested persons. Even in many cases, identical FIRs are registered. All this point to misuse of UAPA. – Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur.

Notably, when UAPA was put in use after 2008 amendment, Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur was amongst the first persons who were framed under this law in Punjab. Booked under UAPA in 2009 Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur had to spend a year and a half behind the bars before he was granted bail by the state High Court. He faced trial for six hears and was acquitted by the trail court in 2014. Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur maintains a list of cases registered in Punjab under the UAPA. He now defends those who face UAPA cases. There has been a sudden rise in cases registered under UAPA pointing to widespread (mis)use of this so-called special law.

HERE IS LATEST/UPDATED LIST OF UAPA CASES in PUNJAB (Read & Download):