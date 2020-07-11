Exclusive Interview with Mother of Shaheed Gurdev Singh Machaki Kalan

Bhai Gurmeet Singh Machaki Kalan was young but determined. He had taken up arms despite knowing that on the path he was going to choose won’t be long and death with bullets of Indian forces was like a given situation. The fight he joined was a clearly with an opponent whom they were no match in terms of numbers and all sort of resources. But he knew that the opponent can not match them in terms of spirit. He had a different perspective about life and death. For him living in dishonour was worse than death and laying life in struggle against tyranny was Shahadat, the highest blessing a Sikh can get from the Guru Sahib Sachai Patshah. Bhai Gurmeet Singh used to tell his mother that he know about the end of his life and used to take promise from his mother to not to shed tears on his death. “Soormiyan Dian Mavan Rondian Nahin Hundian” (ਸੂਰਮਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਮਾਵਾਂ ਰੋਂਦੀਆਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਹੁੰਦੀਆਂ), he used to tell his mother. Bhai Gurmeet Singh’s Mother- Mata Joginder Singh kept the words of his son. She says that he heart was bleeding but she did not shed tears. In this talk Mata Joginder Kaur shared the memories of her Shaheed son.