River Water Wealth Can Make Punjab Economically Stable: Paramjit Singh Mand

September 28, 2019

In this speech a Sikh youth researcher and orator Paramjit Singh Mand has explained the close connection of Punjab’s river waters with the economy of the state. Paramjit Singh Mand, who is also president of Sikh Youth of Punjab (SYP), was speaking during a discussion on Punjab’s river waters at Hoshiarpur on August 3, 2019.

He said that if the flow of state’s river water to non-riparian states is stopped then it could befit the unstable economy of the state. He shared various data figures to support his arguments.

