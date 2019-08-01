Why Sikh Groups Are Losing Influence in Punjab?

Dal Khalsa, United Akali Dal (UAD) and Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar (Mann) held an open discussion at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 26 July, 2019. Speaking during this discussion Bhai Mandhir Singh briefly shared his analysis that Why Sikh groups were losing their influence in Punjab. He said that the Sikh leadership needs to conduct self analysis related to their credibility, capacity and strategy and take stock of changed factors and situations so as to find a way out of present situation. He said that the Sikh groups need to adopt Gurmat based organisational structure with collective leadership and consensus building approach.