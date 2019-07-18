Impunity for Crimes Against Humanity in Punjab – EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW by Sikh Siyasat

Ludhiana: This is video recording of Sikh Siyasat’s special interview with S. Mahinder Singh, father of Bhai Harjit Singh who was killed in a fake encounter by Indian police forces in October 1993. In a clear instance of endorsing Indian state’s policy of impunity for human rights abuser cops, the Governor of Punjab pardoned four police official who were convicted for murdering Harjit Singh. Former SP Rajiv Kumar Singh, former Inspector Brij Lal Verma, former constable Onkar Singh (trio from Uttar Pradesh police) and former Inspector Harinder Singh (Punjab Police) were convicted in 2014 for fake encounter killing of Harjit Singh son of Majinder Singh, r/o village Saharan Majra in Ludhiana district in 1993. These convicts were sentenced to undergo imprisonment for life by a special CBI court in Patiala. About Harjit Singh: According to data related to crimes against humanity collected and published by Ensaaf, Harjit Singh was an Amritdhari Sikh who studied till high school level. He was not a combat and was not even providing any support to the militants. He was abducted from his residence on October 6, 1993. He was tortured during enforced disappearance and was extrajudicially killed on the intervening night between October 12 and 13 in 1993. His body was not returned to the family.