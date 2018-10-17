Bhai Ajmer Singh Explains Political Dimensions of Prof. Harinder Singh Mehboob’s Work

Sikh political analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh shared his views about political dimensions of Prof. Harinder Singh Mehboob’s work during a Samagam held at village Jhoonda in Sangrur district on October 2, 2018. The memorial samagam was organised by Samvad. Bhai Ajmer Singh said that though Prof. Harinder Singh Mehboob did not participated in any visible political activity during his entire life but his work provides valuable insights for Panthic politics.