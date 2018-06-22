ALSO WATCH
After 34 Years of June 1984 Indian Army Attack on Dabar Sahib: Talk with Dr. Kanwaljit Singh

June 22, 2018

Indian Army had attacked the Darbar Sahib (Amritsar) and other Sikh Gurdwaras in Punjab and adjoining states in June 1984. The attacked was extensively planned by the Indian state that had taken help from various foreign governments also. This attack is remembered as third Ghallughara (holocaust) of the Sikh history. As against the narrated reasons, the attack was part of a large project of the Indian state. In this video, Sikh Siyasat editor Advo. Parmjeet Singh talks to Sikh youth scholar Dr. Kanwaljit Singh to discuss various aspects of Ghallughara June 1984.

