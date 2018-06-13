ALSO WATCH
Home News Reports & Updates San Francisco Sikhs Hold Freedom March and Sovereignty Rally [Video Report]
News Reports & Updates

San Francisco Sikhs Hold Freedom March and Sovereignty Rally [Video Report]

June 13, 2018

San Francisco, CA: Sikhs of California marched on June 10th to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Ghallughra June 1984 – Indian Army’s attack on Darbar Sahib and other Sikh Gurdwaras in Punjab and other adjoining states.

The march started from 2nd Street and ended at Civic Centre Plaza in San Francisco downtown. About ten thousand Sikhs walked on Market Street and covered one mile of every inch, according to organizers.

Sikh gathering reached at Civic Centre Plaza at 1:50 PM and spent 3 hours on presentations, recorded speeches of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and eye witnesses accounts of Ghallughara June 1984 followed by prominent speakers of Sikh community such as Bibi Navkiran Kaur Khalra, Bhai Ram Singh, Sandeep Singh Barnala, Jatinder Singh Grewal and Dr. Amarjit Singh.

“All speakers insisted on having a separate state known as Khalistan,” said a statement issued by Kashmir Singh Shahi, coordinator of Sikh Panchayat of Fremont Sikh Gurdwara Sahib.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Sikh Siyasat’s Exclusive Talk with Jagtar Singh Jaggi’s...

February 19, 2018

Defence Seeks Discharge of Prof. Bhullar in Batala...

April 2, 2016

SAD (Mann) leader MP Singh on Sarbat Khalsa...

November 16, 2015

SPECIAL REPORT Panj Pyare directs SGPC to relieve...

October 23, 2015

Sikh bodies mark India’s Republic Day as the...

January 27, 2016

Interaction with Bhai Baljit Singh Daduwal after Sarbat...

November 12, 2015

Interaction with Bhai Mohkam Singh after Sarbat Khalsa...

November 11, 2015

Bhai Dhian Singh Mand’s first media interaction after...

November 12, 2015

SPECIAL REPORT on Shaheedi Conference at Bargari Village,...

October 27, 2015

Advo. Amar Singh Chahal on State Repression after...

November 22, 2015