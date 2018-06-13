San Francisco Sikhs Hold Freedom March and Sovereignty Rally [Video Report]

San Francisco, CA: Sikhs of California marched on June 10th to commemorate the 34th anniversary of Ghallughra June 1984 – Indian Army’s attack on Darbar Sahib and other Sikh Gurdwaras in Punjab and other adjoining states.

The march started from 2nd Street and ended at Civic Centre Plaza in San Francisco downtown. About ten thousand Sikhs walked on Market Street and covered one mile of every inch, according to organizers.

Sikh gathering reached at Civic Centre Plaza at 1:50 PM and spent 3 hours on presentations, recorded speeches of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and eye witnesses accounts of Ghallughara June 1984 followed by prominent speakers of Sikh community such as Bibi Navkiran Kaur Khalra, Bhai Ram Singh, Sandeep Singh Barnala, Jatinder Singh Grewal and Dr. Amarjit Singh.

“All speakers insisted on having a separate state known as Khalistan,” said a statement issued by Kashmir Singh Shahi, coordinator of Sikh Panchayat of Fremont Sikh Gurdwara Sahib.