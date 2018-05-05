Fact Finding Report Confirms Distortion of History in Class XII Book of PSEB (Press Conference)

Chandigarh: GurGian Institute for Human Concerns (GIHC) had formed a fact finding committee to look into the matter of a book of history by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) for class XII students. The book had triggered controversy as it was being alleged that historical facts have been distorted in this text book and major portion of Sikh history is removed form the book. GHIC committee comprised academicians who analysed the book and presented its report to the office of Punjab Chief Minister on May 4. After submitting report to the CM, the academicians held a press conference at Press Club, Chandigarh to release the report before the media. This is video recording of the press conference addressed by Dr. Gurmeet Singh (Head of Guru Gobind Singh Department of Religious Studies, Punjabi University, Patiala) and others.