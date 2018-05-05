EXCLUSIVE Talk with PSEB Syllabus Committee Advisor About Distortion of Sikh History in PSEB Book

Dr. Paramvir Singh (Professor in Encyclopaedia of Sikhism, Punjabi University Patiala) was an advisor to the syllabus committee of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on behalf of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC). Sikh Siyasat News (SSN) talked to Dr. Paramvir Singh about the issue of removal of chapters related to the Sikh History in class XII book published by the PSEB. While talking with the Sikh Siyasat News (SSN), Dr. Paramvir Singh confirmed that the PSEB has removed various chapters from class XII book and some portions are syllabus is shifted to class XI, X and IX. He also talked about distortion of historical facts in the book. Dr. Paramvir Singh disclosed that as an advisor he was not shown draft of the book before it was finalised. He said that on receiving the finalised book he had raised concerns over the book’s content and the PSEB authorities had agreed to make changes as per his advise but that did not happen.