Home Speeches and Lectures Speech of Dr. Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon on Maharaja Duleep Singh and Present Situation of Sikhs
Speech of Dr. Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon on Maharaja Duleep Singh and Present Situation of Sikhs

April 28, 2018

Dr. Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon is a retired professor of History. He spoke about Maharaja Duleep Singh, last sovereign King of the Punjab during a conference held at Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Sector 28A, Chandigarh on March 23, 2018. The conference focussed on efforts of Maharaja Duleep Singh Centenary Trust (UK) to seek remains of Maharaja Duleep Singh from England. This is full video recording of speech of Dr. Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon.

