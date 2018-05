Speaking during the conference, Sikh intellectual S. Gurtej Singh (IAS) shared his views on Maharaja Duleep Singh and contemporary Sikh situation.

The conference was held at Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha (Sector 28A, Chandigarh) on March 23, 2018 and it focussed on efforts of Maharaja Duleep Singh Centenary Trust (UK) to seek remains of Maharaja Duleep Singh from England.