News Report: Indian Court Announces Imprisonment for Life till Death to Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara

Chandigarh: A special CBI court at Burail Jail in Chandigarh on March 17, 2018 announced a sentence of imprisonment for life (till death) to Sikh political prisoner Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh execution case.

This is a video news report prepared by the Sikh Siyasat News in this regard.

Indian politician Beant Singh had unleashed the region of state terror on civilian Sikh population of Punjab during this tenure as Chief Minister of Punjab (1992-95). Widespread and systematic use of custodial torture, extra-judicial killings, fake and staged encounters, enforce disappearance and secret cremations were common policing practises of that time. In this situation a groups of Sikhs, including Bhai Jagtar Singh Tara, decided to execute Punjab CM Beant Singh out of existential concerns.