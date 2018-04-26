ALSO WATCH
Maharaja Duleep Singh Symbolises Political Sovereignty of the Sikhs: says Bhai Ajmer Singh
Maharaja Duleep Singh Symbolises Political Sovereignty of the Sikhs: says Bhai Ajmer Singh

April 26, 2018

Speaking during the conference organised at Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha (Sector 28A, Chandigarh) on March 23, 2018 Sikh political analyst Bhai Ajmer Singh said that Maharaja Duleep Singh symbolises political sovereignty of the Sikhs.

The conference focussed on efforts of Maharaja Duleep Singh Centenary Trust (UK) to seek remains of Maharaja Duleep Singh from England.

Bhai Ajmer Singh said that Maharaja Duleep Singh also symbolises the fact that the Sikh Raaj was lost when Sikhs’ distracted from the path shown by the Gurus. This is full video recording of speech of Bhai Ajmer Singh.

