Chandigarh: ‘Sath’ a discussion platform formed by students of Panjab university, held a special discussion over growing problem of organised gangs in the state of Punjab. The discussion took place on 28th February at at Physics Auditorium, Panjab University Chandigarh.

Former bureaucrat Sardar Gurtej Singh was invited as main speaker to speak over this issue and apprise the students with his knowledge on this pressing issue.