EXCLUSIVE UDPATE: On LIST of 19 SIKH POLITICAL PRISONERS undergoing LIFE TERM SENTENCES

Chandigarh: Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, who maintains the list of Sikh Political Prisoners, released a list of 19 Sikh political prisoners who are undergoing imprisonment for life. Sikh Siyasat News (SSN) editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur about this list and discussed details about status of premature release application of these Sikh political prisoners and related issues.