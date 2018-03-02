Importance Of Mother Language By Dr Garga Chatterjee At Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Bhai Vir Singh (5 December, 1872 – 10 June, 1957) was a poet, scholar and theologian who was a major figure in the movement for the revival and renewal of Punjabi literary tradition.

His identification with all the important concerns of modern Sikhism was so complete that he came to be canonized as Bhai, the Brother of the Sikh Order, very early in his career. For his pioneering work in its several different genres, he is acknowledged as the creator of modern Punjabi literature.

Bhai Veer Singh’s Birthday (December 5) is marked as Punjabi Language Day by Punjabi University, Patiala.

On December 5, 2017 Giani Ditt Singh Sahit Sabha in collaboration with the Punjabi University, Patiala observed Punjabi Language Day and organised a lecture of Bengali scholar Dr. Garga Chatterjee on importance of Mother Languages.

This is full recording of Dr. Garga Chatterjee’s lecture.