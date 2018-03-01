ALSO WATCH
Home Speeches and LecturesSpeeches and Lectures of Bhai Ajmer Singh Insights On Indian State & Media’s Approach Towards Justin Trudeau’s Visit, In a Talk With Bhai Ajmer Singh
Speeches and Lectures of Bhai Ajmer SinghTalkshows

Insights On Indian State & Media’s Approach Towards Justin Trudeau’s Visit, In a Talk With Bhai Ajmer Singh

March 1, 2018

Chandigarh: Canadian Prime Minister visited Indian Subcontinent and Punjab in February 2018. Indian media had starting building up a controversy and a discourse in order to focus its attack on the Sikh diaspora during this week long visit which began on February 17 and ended on Feb. 24.

Throughout Trudeau’s visit the Indian media shouted at the Canadian premier that he was being given ‘cold shoulder’ and ‘snubbed’. The media repeatedly raised the issue of political activism of Sikh diaspora in Canada and attempted to defame and demonise the Sikhs. Even the Punjab chief minister followed toed the line of the Indian state and raised his ‘concerns’ against activism of Sikh diaspora in Canada.

It also came into light that Indian establishment and the media planted controversies during Justin Trudeau’s visit and used these controversies to target the Sikhs.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh has talked to Sikh political analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh about these developments. This is full recording of the talk.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

A Brief Talk with Senior Journalist Jaspal Singh...

February 4, 2017

Decoding Kuldip Nayar through his recent article Opposing...

July 7, 2012

Bhai Ajmer Singh’s Speech at Germany on Need...

September 12, 2017

Special Episode on 100 years of Komagatamaru (Guru...

August 13, 2014

Despite common trauma of June 1984 attack, Why...

July 3, 2014

Internal Rift of Aam Aadmi Party, Punjab Assembly...

March 27, 2015

Sikh Siyasat Interview with S. Simranjeet Singh Mann...

December 18, 2015

Talk with Journalist Hamir Singh On Farmers Suicides...

July 13, 2016

Discussing Report of People’s Commission headed by Justice...

April 16, 2016

Interview with Sikh Youth Leader Bhai Mandhir Singh...

November 18, 2016