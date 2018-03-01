Insights On Indian State & Media’s Approach Towards Justin Trudeau’s Visit, In a Talk With Bhai Ajmer Singh

Chandigarh: Canadian Prime Minister visited Indian Subcontinent and Punjab in February 2018. Indian media had starting building up a controversy and a discourse in order to focus its attack on the Sikh diaspora during this week long visit which began on February 17 and ended on Feb. 24.

Throughout Trudeau’s visit the Indian media shouted at the Canadian premier that he was being given ‘cold shoulder’ and ‘snubbed’. The media repeatedly raised the issue of political activism of Sikh diaspora in Canada and attempted to defame and demonise the Sikhs. Even the Punjab chief minister followed toed the line of the Indian state and raised his ‘concerns’ against activism of Sikh diaspora in Canada.

It also came into light that Indian establishment and the media planted controversies during Justin Trudeau’s visit and used these controversies to target the Sikhs.

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh has talked to Sikh political analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh about these developments. This is full recording of the talk.