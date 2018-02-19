Sikh Siyasat’s Exclusive Talk with Jagtar Singh Jaggi’s Lawyer about Jail Transfer Issue

ALSO WATCH
February 19, 2018

Chandigarh: Jagtar Singh Jaggi is a Scottish citizen, who was arrested by the Punjab police on November 4, 2017. He is presently lodged in the Maximum Security Jail, Nabha facing accusations in various cases related to certain killings in Punjab, termed as ‘targeted killings’ that are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India. The NIA had sought to transfer him, along with other persons accused by the NIA in these cases to the Tihar Jail. The plea raised by the NIA on February 12, 2018 was strongly opposed by the defence counsels- Advo. Barjinder Singh Sodhi and Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur during court arguments on February 15. The Sikh Siyasat talked to Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur about this issue on Feb. 15. This is full recording of the talk.

The Special NIA court had pronounced its verdict on jail transfer issue on February 16 in which it dismissed the NIA’s plea seeking jail transfer of Jagtar Singh Jaggi and others to the Tihar Jail.

