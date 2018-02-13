Punjab Agrarian Crisis : Situation and Solution – Dr. Gian Singh’s Lecture at PU Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A Panjab University based student’s group named ‘Sath’ on February 6, 2018 organized a special discussion on ‘Punjab Agrarian Crisis’ at Panjab University Chandigarh where a lecture was held about the declining agrarian economy, farmer-laborer debts, damage to the environment and dying fertility of the land.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Gian Singh said that the agrarian crisis can’t be confined to the farmers alone and it should also include farm laborers and rural artisans. He said that this is a multi-dimensional crisis and can’t be solved without the political will power .Talking about the various solutions, he added that all sections of the farming community should be provided minimum assured income so that they can have access to basic facilities such as health, education, social security etc.

Furthermore, he also presented his views on other two important aspects of agrarian crisis including depleting groundwater level and environmental pollution. He said that paddy crop is the primary reason behind declining water table and the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides is contributing to environmental pollution in Punjab.