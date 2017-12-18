ALSO WATCH
Root Cause Of Prevalent Conflict Over Interpretation Of Gurbani & Its Solution, By Bhai Ajmer Singh

December 18, 2017

Sikh political analyst and author Bhai Ajmer Singh addressed a gathering organised by Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle (GGSSC) in Kotkapura on December 9, 2017 where he shared views on topic “Contemporary Challenges before the Sikh Panth and their Solution” in detail.

This video clip is taken out of that speech. In this part Bhai Ajmer Singh explained the root cause of internal conflict between some sections of the Sikh panth over the interpretation of Gurbani. He said that sincere Sikh sections must effectively intervene in proper manner to place an estoppel on propaganda that is dividing the Panth in a very concerning manner.

