ALSO WATCH
Home Debates and Discussions UAPA and Human Rights (5): How Judiciary Turns Blind Eye Towards People Falsely Implicated In UAPA Tells Surjeet Singh Phool
Debates and Discussions

UAPA and Human Rights (5): How Judiciary Turns Blind Eye Towards People Falsely Implicated In UAPA Tells Surjeet Singh Phool

December 17, 2017

A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This video is 5th part of the discussion in which Farmer rights activist Surjeet Singh Phool tells that how the Indian judiciary overlook and complete ignores the suffering and harassment of an individual falsely implicated in UAPA cases for demanding his just rights.

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Rise of Fascism in Aam Aadmi Party: S....

April 5, 2015

UAPA and Human Rights (2): Advo Rajwinder Singh...

December 17, 2017

UAPA and Human Rights (1) Advocate Puran Singh...

December 16, 2017

UAPA and Human Rights (9): How UAPA Effects...

December 16, 2017

UAPA and Human Rights (3): Advo Navkiran Singh...

December 17, 2017

SPECIAL REPORT: Social Media activism in Punjab worries...

October 24, 2015

UAPA and Human Rights (4): Advo Amar Singh...

December 17, 2017

On Movies on Sikh Gurus – Nanak Shah...

April 5, 2015

UAPA & Human Rights (7): Advo Jaspal Singh...

December 16, 2017

UAPA & Human Rights (6): Sahib Singh, Victim...

December 16, 2017