UAPA and Human Rights (5): How Judiciary Turns Blind Eye Towards People Falsely Implicated In UAPA Tells Surjeet Singh Phool

A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This video is 5th part of the discussion in which Farmer rights activist Surjeet Singh Phool tells that how the Indian judiciary overlook and complete ignores the suffering and harassment of an individual falsely implicated in UAPA cases for demanding his just rights.