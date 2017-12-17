ALSO WATCH
UAPA and Human Rights (4): Advo Amar Singh Chahal Stating How Law & Legal Process Is Abused In Punjab

December 17, 2017

A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This is 5th video of the discussion in which Advocate Amar Singh Chahal is sharing his experience o how the law of land and legal process is misused in Punjab to crush political dissent and sorry state of the political system of the state.

