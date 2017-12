A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This is the 3rd part of the video on which Advocate Navkiran Singh explains how UAPA is used against the Sikhs in Punjab to crush political dissent.