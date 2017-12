A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This video is 6th part of the discussion on Human Rights and misuse of UAPA. In this video victim Sohan Singh can be seen narrating his tale as to how UAPA was used for Politically motivated interest.