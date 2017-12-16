ALSO WATCH
UAPA and Human Rights (9): How UAPA Effects Duration of Police Remand at Attitude of Judiciary

December 16, 2017

A discussion on “Special Laws and Human Rights” was held at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh on 9 December 2017. This event was dedicated to Human Rights Day which is observed annually on December 10 to mark the anniversary of adoption of Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This video is 9th part of video recording of this discussion. In this part Advocate Rajwinder Singh Bains explains that when sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are added to case, it affects the duration of police and judicial remand. He said that it also affects the attitude of judiciary and media and leads to marginalisation of person booked under UAPA.

