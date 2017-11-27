Jagtar Singh Jaggi and Other Cases: Special Interview with Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur

Sikh Siyasat editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advocate Jaspal Singh Majhpur about the case of recently arrested Scottish Sikh citizen Jagtar Singh Johal aka Jaggi by Punjab police. Jagtar Singh Jaggi was arrested on November 4 and was allegedly tortured by the police in custody. There has been uproars against his arrest, detention and torture. The Punjab police and government have denied the allegations of torture but Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur insists that his client was given electric shock in custody by the police on Nov. 5, 6 and 7. Cases of other persons arrested by the Punjab police were also discussed.