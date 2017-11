Speech of Dr. Sewak Singh during Seminar on Interpretation

Samvad, a discussion forum, held a seminar on “Interpretation” on October 15, 2017 at Punajbi Bhawan (Ludhiana). In this seminar Dr. Kanwaljit Singh (Head, Post Graduate Punjabi Department, Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib), Dr. Darshan Singh (Former Professor and Head, Religious Studies Department, Punjabi University, Patiala) and Dr. Sewak Singh (former Assistant Professor, Eternal University, Baru Sahib) presented their papers and shared their views.

This is fourth part of video recording of this seminar. This part contains the video recording of speech delivered by Dr. Sewak Singh during this seminar.