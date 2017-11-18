Concluding Remarks and Thanks Giving During Seminar on Interpretation (5)

Samvad, a discussion forum, held a seminar on “Interpretation” at Punjabi Bhawan (Ludhiana) on October 15, 2017. During this seminar, speakers and scholars, read out their papers and shared their views about various aspects of Interpretation, its need and its impact.

This is fifth and last part of video recording of this seminar. In this part Bhai Mandhir Singh, who had conducted the proceedings of the seminar, shared his views in form of concluding remarks. Bhai Mandhir Singh’s comments were followed by thanks giving by Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur.

For Full Recording of this seminar, please check – SEMINAR on INTERPRETATION by SAMVAD