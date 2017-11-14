ALSO WATCH
Home News Reports Relative and Lawyer Tells Media about Arrest & Custodial Torture of UK Citizen Jagtar Singh Jaggi
News Reports

Relative and Lawyer Tells Media about Arrest & Custodial Torture of UK Citizen Jagtar Singh Jaggi

November 14, 2017

Moga/ Ludhiana: Arrested UK citizen Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi was produced in the court of Pushpinder Singh, Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Baghapurana on November 14.

After meeting Jagtar Singh Jaggi, his council Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur claimed that Jaggi was given third degree torture in custody by the police.

“Jaggi told me that he was tortured physically and mentally as his legs were forcibly stretched beyond limits and he was given electric shorts on nipples, ears and private organ”, Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said in a written communication with Sikh Siyasat News (SSN).

0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SPECIAL REPORT on Shaheedi Conference at Bargari Village,...

October 27, 2015

SPECIAL REPORT of Shaheedi Samagam at Akal Takhat...

October 11, 2015

Bhai Dhian Singh Mand’s first media interaction after...

November 12, 2015

Sikh Pracharaks send bowl of blood to Punjab...

October 31, 2015

SPECIAL REPORT on Current State of Punjab after...

October 19, 2015

UAD leader Gurdeep Singh Bathinda on Sarbat Khalsa...

November 11, 2015

Sikh bodies mark India’s Republic Day as the...

January 27, 2016

Journalist Surinder Singh (Talking Punjab)’s lawyer updates on...

May 6, 2016

SPECIAL REPORT: Punjab Police Claims about Bargari Beadbi...

October 22, 2015

SPECIAL REPORT on Events Related to Bandi Chhor...

November 11, 2015