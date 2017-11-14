Relative and Lawyer Tells Media about Arrest & Custodial Torture of UK Citizen Jagtar Singh Jaggi

Moga/ Ludhiana: Arrested UK citizen Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi was produced in the court of Pushpinder Singh, Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate, Baghapurana on November 14.

After meeting Jagtar Singh Jaggi, his council Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur claimed that Jaggi was given third degree torture in custody by the police.

“Jaggi told me that he was tortured physically and mentally as his legs were forcibly stretched beyond limits and he was given electric shorts on nipples, ears and private organ”, Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said in a written communication with Sikh Siyasat News (SSN).