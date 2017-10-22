Importance of Gurmukhi: Speech of Dr. Kanwaljit Singh at Daulatpur (Nawanshehar)

Samvad, a discussion forum, organised a Gurmukhi handwriting competition in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Around five thousand students of more than 30 schools took part in this competition. The prize distribution function was held at Shaheed Babbar Karam Singh Memorial Public School, Daulatpur (near Nawanshehar) on September 25, 2017.

On this occasion a special lecture of Dr. Kanwaljit Singh (Head of Postgraduate Punjabi Department, Sri Guru Angad Dev College, Khadoor Sahib) was organised, in which he discussed the importance of the Gurmukhi.

This is video recording of speech of Dr. Kanwaljit Singh.