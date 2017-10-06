Fear of Minorities – From Genocide to Ideocide (by Avtar Singh)

A seminar on the issue of “Contemporary Challenges before the Sikh Panth and their Solution” was held at Frankfurt, Germany on August 5, 2017. This seminar was organised by a section of Sikh diaspora in Europe. Intellectuals from scholars from different streams participated in this seminar and presented their views on this topics related to the issue discussed during the seminar. During this seminar S. Avtar Singh presented his paper on topic: “Fear of Minorities: From Genocide to Ideocide”. This is video recording of S. Avtar Singh’s presentation.