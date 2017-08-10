The Black Prince Movie: Exclusive Talk with Sikh Political Analyst Bhai Ajmer Singh

Chandigarh: The Black Prince is a Hollywood movie based on the life of Maharaja Duleep Singh. The film by director Kavi Raj, starring Satinder Sartaaj and Shabana Azmi and was released on Friday (July 21).

Sikh Siyasat News’ editor Parmjeet Singh talked about The Black Prince movie with Sikh Political Analyst Bhai Ajmer Singh. This is full recording of the talkshow. In this talkshow various aspects pertaining to the film was discussed and the far reaching effects of the film was also accommodated in the aforesaid.