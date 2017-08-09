On Sikh Political Prisoners & UAPA: Exclusive Talk with Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur

Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur maintains the list of Sikh political prisoners and also pursues their cases in trail court as well as their cases for premature release after completion of their jail terms.

Sikh Siyasat News’ editor Parmjeet Singh talked to Advo. Jaspal Singh Manjhpur on August 2, 2017 to get updates about cases of Sikh Political Prisoner Bhai Jagtar Singh Hawara and status of cases of various Sikh political prisoners, including Prof. Davinderpal Singh Bhullar, for premature release.

In this video talk the issue of (mis)use of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 commonly called as UAPA and its relevance with Sikh Political movement and Sikh Political Prisoners was also discussed. Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur also shared details of acquittal of Sikh leader Bhai Daljit Singh Bittu and British citizen Jaswant Singh Azad in a 2012 UAPA case by a trial court in Jalandhar.