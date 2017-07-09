Loot of Punjab’s River Water, SYL Issue and Role of Political Parties

The issue of Satluj Yamuna Link Canal is in discussion once again. Recently Punjab State Assembly passed a bill to de-notify the land acquired to construct SYL Canal and return it to the farmers, from whom it was acquired three decades ago. It was followed by reports of SYL canal being levelled at various places in Punjab.

This special episode by the Sikh Siyasat News deals with recent developments on SYL canal issue and also throws light on loot of Punjab’s river water since 1947. The role of various political parties in this context is also analysed.