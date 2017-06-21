Contemporary Outlook on June 1984 Ghallughara: Lecture Delivered By Bhai Ajmer Singh

Jammu: Sikh Sangat of Jammu organised a seminar on topic “Teeja Ghallughara Ajoke Same De Sandharbh Vich” (Third Ghallughara in Contemporary Context) on June 11, 2017. This is video recording of views shared by Sikh political analyst Bhai Ajmer Singh during this seminar.The video mainly deals with the current situation of Sikh Politics and the stagnation in the Sikh movement post Indian Army attack on Darbar Sahib complex in June 1984.